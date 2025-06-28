Eastern Bank signs payroll banking deal with Matador Group

Md Sagirul Alam, managing director of Matador Ballpen Industries Limited, and Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the payroll banking agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has entered into a payroll banking agreement with Matador Group, a business conglomerate in Bangladesh.

Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of EBL, and Md Sagirul Alam, managing director of Matador Ballpen Industries Limited, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in the capital recently, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, all employees of Matador Group will receive privileged access to a range of EBL's retail financial services, including personal loans, credit cards, and savings schemes.

Among others, Syed Zulkar Nayen, head of business at the bank; and Trisha Taklim, head of payroll banking; Md Mohsin Habib, chief financial officer of the business group; and Md Ziaur Rahman, general manager of treasury; were also present.