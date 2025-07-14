Eastern Bank signs deal with Norwegian Refugee Council

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and chief executive officer of Eastern Bank PLC, and Sehnaz Ozdamar, country director for Bangladesh at the Norwegian Refugee Council, pose for photographs after signing the agreement at the bank’s head office in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), an independent humanitarian organisation.

Sehnaz Ozdamar, country director for Bangladesh at NRC, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, signed the agreement at the bank's head office in Dhaka on Sunday, according to a press release.

Under the terms of the agreement, Eastern Bank will provide NRC with a comprehensive suite of banking products and services aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and streamlining financial processes across the organisation's operations in Bangladesh.

Among others, Michele Carezis, advocacy and communications manager of NRC Bangladesh; Monirul Huda, human resources manager; Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank; and Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking and corporate banking; were also present.