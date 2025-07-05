Eastern Bank, Mastercard unveil biometric metal credit card

Ahsan H Mansur, Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, unveils biometric metal credit card launched by Eastern Bank PLC and Mastercard at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka today. Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank PLC, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, among others, were also present.

Global digital payment solutions provider Mastercard, in collaboration with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL), has launched a biometric metal credit card, marking a significant leap in Bangladesh's payment technology landscape.

Ahsan H Mansur, Governor of the Bangladesh Bank, inaugurated the biometric metal card at a ceremony held at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

The launch of the card was co-powered by IDEX Biometrics, Kona I, and Infineon Technologies.

As part of the ultra-premium World Elite Mastercard portfolio, this innovative card combines cutting-edge biometric authentication with the elegance of a metal design, offering both enhanced security and a premium user experience.

Park Young Sik, the Korean ambassador to Bangladesh; Fredrik Karlsrud, chargé d'affaires at the Embassy of Norway in Bangladesh; and Zakir Hassan Chowdhury, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, also attended the programme.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO at EBL, said, "Eastern Bank PLC is proud to lead this global milestone from Bangladesh. The launch of the world's first biometric metal credit card highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, remarked, "This groundbreaking innovation reaffirms Mastercard's leadership in redefining the future of payments where cutting-edge security meets sophisticated design."

The new card will enable Mastercard cardholders to authenticate in-store purchases effortlessly using only their fingerprint, eliminating the need for PINs or signatures.

Leveraging advanced biometric technology, it ensures that only the authorised user can complete a transaction, safeguarding sensitive financial data and setting a new benchmark for secure, premium payment experiences.

To further enhance the offering, a 24/7 concierge service will be available to cardholders, providing seamless assistance and effortless access to premium experiences around the globe from last-minute reservations to curated travel recommendations.

Anders Storbraten, chief executive officer of IDEX Biometrics, and Tolgahan Yildiz, head of trusted mobile Connectivity and transactions product line at Infineon Technologies, along with other senior officials from all the organisations, were also present.