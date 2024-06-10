Eastern Bank launches co-branded credit cards for BKMEA

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank, and Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, attend the launch of the co-branded credit cards at the bank’s head office in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank recently launched co-brand credit cards for members and staff of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

The EBL-BKMEA co-branded credit cards are available in two variants -- Visa Platinum and Visa Signature.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of the BKMEA, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of the bank, attended the launch of the cards at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

"With these cards, we aim to ensure an excellent banking experience, offering exclusive services and benefits tailored to the needs of the BKMEA members and staff," Iftekhar said.

The cards offer unique benefits, including complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, zero issuance fees, and a Priority Pass card at zero issuance fee, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.

Additionally, two free supplementary cards can be availed against the primary credit card. Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyles, shopping, and dining merchants at home and abroad.

Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice-president of BKMEA, Ahmed Shaheen, additional managing director of the bank, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards, were also present.