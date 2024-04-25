Eastern Bank, BMMOA launch co-branded cards with VISA

Capt Golam Mohiuddin Quadrey, vice-president of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards of Eastern Bank, pose for photographs while launching cards at the former’s office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Triune Group

Eastern Bank and Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA), in collaboration with VISA, recently launched co-branded VISA signature and VISA platinum credit cards along with debit cards.

Capt Golam Mohiuddin Quadrey, vice-president of the association, and Tasnim Hussain, head of cards of the bank, attended the launch at the former's office in Dhaka, the bank said in a press release.

The EBL-BMMOA co-branded credit cards offer BMMOA members an array of exclusive benefits tailored to their needs.

Cardholders will enjoy benefits including access to global airport lounges, complimentary services at Dhaka and Chattogram airports, round-the-year discounts, cashback opportunities at the bank's partner merchants and reward points for every retail purchase.

The co-branded debit cards also offer smooth and hassle-free payments.

Among others, Sarmin Atik, head of liability and wealth management of the bank, and Al-Mamun Ansar, head of liability business, along with other officials from all the organisations were also present.