Dutch-Bangla Bank arranges workshop on agricultural research projects

Dutch-Bangla Bank PLC recently organised a workshop on agricultural research projects titled "DBBL-CSR Grant for Technology Incubation in Agriculture", held at a hotel in the capital.

Abul Kashem Md Shirin, managing director and CEO of the bank, presided over the inaugural session of the event, according to a press release.

In his address, Shirin stated, "With the support of Dutch-Bangla Bank, research projects have been successfully implemented in various regions across the country, focusing on crops, fisheries, poultry, irrigation, and food processing and storage."

Expressing optimism, he added, "Although the scheduled activities of the project have been concluded, the project partners and researchers will continue to carry forward these initiatives."

Prof Md Manjurul Alam, chairman of the bank's Special CSR Committee, delivered a presentation highlighting the key outcomes and successes of the projects.

A total of seven technology innovation projects were implemented at the farmer level across different regions of the country during the period 2023-2025, funded by Dutch-Bangla Bank.

The closing workshop was attended by a significant number of participants, including leading scientists, academics, officials, and entrepreneurs from agricultural research institutions and organisations.

Following the presentation sessions, participating experts, scientists, and professors shared their insights and suggestions.

The technical session, where the research findings were formally presented, was jointly chaired by Prof Md Manjurul Alam and Prof Imdadul Haque Chowdhury.