Dhaka Bank opens new sub-branch in Hazratpur

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and chief executive officer of Dhaka Bank PLC, inaugurates the bank’s new sub-branch at Hazratpur in Keraniganj, Dhaka recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank PLC has launched a new sub-branch at Hazratpur in Keraniganj of Dhaka, operating under its Kalatia branch.

According to a press release, this marks the bank's 35th sub-branch.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch recently as the chief guest.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director and CEMO at the bank; Tipu Sultan, senior executive vice-president and head of Islamic banking division; and Altamas Nirjhor, executive vice-president and head of general services division; were present.

Muhammad Shakawat Hosen, vice-president and manager of Kalatia branch, and Ahsan Habib, in-charge of Hazratpur sub-branch, along with managers from branches and sub-branches and other high officials from the bank's head office, were also present.

