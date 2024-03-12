Dhaka Bank, BB ink deals on refinance schemes

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of Bangladesh Bank, exchange signed documents of two agreements on refinance schemes at the BB headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank recently signed two participation agreements with Bangladesh Bank to provide credit guarantees for women entrepreneurs under a refinance scheme of Tk 3,000 crore and guarantee facilities for the agro-product processing sector under another refinance scheme of Tk 1,400 crore.

Emranul Huq, managing director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the central bank, inked the deals at the BB headquarters in Motijheel, read a press release.

The facilities aim to assist eligible cottage, micro and small women enterprises (WEs) that do not have sufficient collateral to avail loans or investment facilities and to assist eligible cottage, micro, small and medium agro processing enterprises that do not have sufficient collateral to avail loans or investment facilities.

Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of the BB, Md Jamal Uddin, executive director, and Md Mahbubur Rahman Palash, executive vice-president and head of MSME and emerging business division of Dhaka Bank, along with other senior officials of central bank were also present.