Concord Entertainment offers 25% discount for Midland Bank cardholders

Midland Bank PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Fantasy Kingdom of Concord Entertainment Company Limited, a subsidiary of Concord Group, to offer discount benefits at its amusement parks and entertainment venues nationwide.

Uzzal Kumer Basak, deputy general manager of marketing at Concord Entertainment Company Limited, and Md Rashed Akter, head of retail distribution division at the bank, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in the capital's Gulshan recently, according to a press release.

Under this partnership, all the Midland Bank Visa debit, credit, and prepaid cardholders will now enjoy a flat 25 percent discount on regular packages at Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Foy's Lake Resort, Atlantis Resorts, and other Concord amusement and entertainment destinations.

Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, head of cards at the bank, and Jamal Hossain, senior manager of marketing at Concord Entertainment Company Ltd, were also present at the ceremony, alongside other officials from both organisations.