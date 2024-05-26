Citizens Bank organises training session

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, poses for photographs with participants of a training programme on “Exploring Business Through Vibrant Sales Team” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently organised a training programme, styled "Exploring Business Through Vibrant Sales Team", at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of the bank, inaugurated the day-long programme, the bank said in a press release.

Md Akbar Hassan, chief executive officer and chief resource person of BRIDDHI, a school of professionals and one of the speakers in the field of customer service and sales promotion, conducted the training session.

Divisional and departmental heads, sales and liability management team, and all branch managers participated in the programme.