Citizens Bank celebrates 3rd anniversary

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, chairman of Citizens Bank PLC, inaugurates the anniversary celebration alongside directors and senior officials of the bank at its head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank PLC has recently celebrated the third anniversary of the commencement of its commercial operations.

Chowdhury Mohammed Hanif Shoeb, chairman of the bank, inaugurated the celebration as the chief guest at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Masuduzzaman, chairman of the executive committee of the bank, along with directors Mukhlesur Rahman, SM Shofiqul Hoq, and AKM Shahidul Haque, attended the event.

Members of the bank's senior management and managers of different branches across the country were also present on the occasion.