Citizens Bank, BB strike deal on pre-finance facility for CMSMEs

Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, pose for photographs after signing an agreement at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Motijheel recently. Photo: Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank recently signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank for availing pre-finance facility of Tk 25,000 crore under the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) launched by the central bank for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).

Mohammad Masoom, managing director and CEO of Citizens Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the credit guarantee department of the Bangladesh Bank, signed the deal at the central bank headquarters in Motijheel, the bank said in a press release.

Other senior officials from both organisations were also present.