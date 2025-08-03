BRAC Bank launches ‘SME Means BRAC Bank’ campaign

BRAC Bank PLC has unveiled a new brand positioning campaign, titled "SME Means BRAC Bank", introducing the lowest-ever lending rate for unsecured loans to cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprise (CMSME) entrepreneurs.

As part of the campaign, the bank has reduced its lending rate to as low as 13.75 percent, the lowest in Bangladesh's CMSME financing sector, according to a press release.

This reduced interest rate will be available throughout August and September 2025, significantly enhancing access to finance for CMSME business owners, while promoting inclusive and sustainable growth and revitalising the rural economy.

BRAC Bank continues to expand its CMSME offerings to foster financial inclusion and support the development of grassroots enterprises across the country.

Over the decades, BRAC Bank has established itself as the go-to financial institution for CMSME entrepreneurs especially those unable to provide collateral for loans needed to start or expand their businesses.

Commenting on the initiative, Syed Abdul Momen, additional managing director and head of SME banking at BRAC Bank, said, "Our focus has always been on enabling small businesses to thrive. With the lowest market rate and solutions built around the realities of CMSMEs, we are deepening our role as their most dependable financial partner."

"SME Means BRAC Bank reflects the trust we've earned and the responsibility we carry," he added.

In its 24 years of operations, BRAC Bank has reached a significant milestone by serving 2 million SME customers, an unprecedented achievement in the sector.

To date, the bank has disbursed SME loans totalling Tk 2 lakh crore to entrepreneurs across Bangladesh, positively impacting the lives of over 20 million people.

Through this campaign, BRAC Bank reaffirms its unwavering commitment to CMSMEs by ensuring easy access to finance without the need for collateral.

To address the evolving needs of emerging entrepreneurs, the bank has also launched two dedicated solutions under the campaign -- Prabartan and BizPay.

Prabartan is an unsecured loan product tailored for e-commerce and f-commerce ventures, offering flexible financing options for digital entrepreneurs.

BizPay is a new transaction banking platform designed to help CMSMEs carry out bulk and high-volume payments. It simplifies multi-party disbursements with greater speed, transparency, and operational efficiency.