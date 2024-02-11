BRAC Bank gets new independent director

BRAC Bank recently appointed a young law professional as an independent director to its board of directors, effective January 30, 2024.

The appointee, Anita Ghazi Rahman, will bring to the board a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that promises to steer BRAC Bank to new heights in its journey of growth and excellence, the bank said in a press release.

With over 19 years of post-qualification experience in the legal domain, Rahman is a qualified barrister and advocate of both the High Court Division and the Appellate Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court, specialising in company law, general corporate law, and dispute resolution.

Meheriar M Hasan, chairperson of the bank, welcomed Rahman to the board.

"As BRAC Bank navigates through a critical phase in its growth trajectory, it is imperative to have innovative and dynamic leadership. Anita's youthful energy and vast expertise and experience will provide invaluable guidance in shaping policy direction and outlining a future roadmap for the bank," said Hasan.

Rahman has lent her expertise as an independent director to the Chittagong Stock Exchange and holds a board position at bKash.

She is the founder and managing partner of The Legal Circle, a law firm, and the founder editor of Think Legal Bangladesh, an innovative web-based legal resource platform.

She is involved with Sajida Foundation and Jaago Foundation.

Rahman obtained her bachelor's degree in law from the University College London in the UK and was called to the Bar of England and Wales by Lincoln's Inn, London.