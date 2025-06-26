Bengal Commercial Bank organises ‘Micro Credit Conclave 2025’

Tarik Morshed, managing director and chief executive officer of Bengal Commercial Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with participants of the “Micro Credit Conclave 2025” at the bank’s training centre in the capital’s Dilkusha on Wednesday. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank PLC organised the "Micro Credit Conclave 2025" for members of micro credit team at its training centre in the capital's Dilkusha on Wednesday.

Tarik Morshed, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest, according to a press release.

In his address, Morshed underscored the critical role of micro credit financing in fostering entrepreneurship and reaffirmed the bank's commitment to promoting sustainable economic development across all levels of society.

KM Awlad Hossain, additional managing director and chief business officer, presided over the conclave. He highlighted the need to enhance communication and engagement with field-level clients to ensure the long-term sustainability of the micro credit sector.

Among others, Md Rafiqul Islam, deputy managing director and chief technology officer of the bank; Md Masud Rana, head of micro credit business; Md Anisur Rahman, head of micro credit CRM; and Nazia Khanom Kona, in-charge of brand and communications; were also present.