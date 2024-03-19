Bengal Commercial Bank launches multi-currency cards with EMV facility

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank, and Morshed Alam, chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries, attend the launching ceremony of multi-currency cards at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently launched multi-currency debit, credit and prepaid cards with advanced technology under Visa network.

Md Jashim Uddin, chairman of the bank and president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, inaugurated the cards at the bank's head office in Dhaka, read a press release.

The 3D secured contactless cards with EMV chip facility have lucrative offers for different hotels, restaurants, shopping outlets and hospitals.

Morshed Alam, a member of parliament from Noakhali-2 constituency and chairman of the Bengal Group of Industries, attended the programme as an invited guest.

Among others, Md Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and SM Faruqi Hasan, directors of the bank, Tarik Morshed, managing director and CEO, Ashish Chakraborty, director of business development for South Asia at Visa, and Osman Haidar, business director of ITC, were also present.