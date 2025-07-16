BASIC Bank inks MoU with National Pension Authority

Md Quamruzzaman Khan, managing director and CEO of BASIC Bank, and Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at the conference room of the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka recently. Photo: BASIC Bank

State-owned BASIC Bank Limited has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) to support and streamline the implementation of the Universal Pension Scheme.

Md Mahiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, and Md Quamruzzaman Khan, managing director and CEO of the bank, signed the MoU at the conference room of the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the MoU, BASIC Bank will assist individuals in enrolling in various Universal Pension Schemes and facilitate the collection of monthly subscription instalments through its nationwide network of branches.

This initiative is intended to make participation in the Universal Pension Scheme more accessible and convenient for the general public.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division, attended the signing ceremony as the chief guest.