Bank Asia wins ‘Best Climate Focused Bank in Bangladesh’ award

Tahmidur Rashid, senior executive vice-president of Bank Asia, receives an award from Achim Troster, the ambassador of Germany in Bangladesh, at the 24th National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo-2024 held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in the University of Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has been honoured with the "Best Climate Focused Bank in Bangladesh" award at the 24th National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo for its outstanding sustainability rating by the Bangladesh Bank in 2020 and 2021.

Tahmidur Rashid, senior executive vice-president of Bank Asia, received the award from Achim Troster, the German ambassador to Bangladesh, at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban in the University of Dhaka last week.

The award is a testament to Bank Asia's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability efforts, emphasising ethical practices and strengthening green financial initiatives, the bank said in a press release.

The Institute of Energy at the University of Dhaka and the Greentech Foundation jointly organised the programme with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA), Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) and the Bangladesh Solar and Renewable Energy Association (BSREA).

Alex Berg von Linde, the ambassador of Sweden in Bangladesh, Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, and Sitesh Chandra Bachar, pro-vice chancellor (education) of the University of Dhaka, among others, were also present.