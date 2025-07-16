Bank Asia signs MoU with National Pension Authority

Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the National Pension Authority, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of Bank Asia PLC, shake hands and exchange signed documents of the memorandum of understanding at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Pension Authority (NPA) to support the implementation of various schemes under the Universal Pension Scheme (UPS), a significant step towards promoting financial security for citizens across all socio-economic segments.

Sohail RK Hussain, managing director of the bank, and Md Mohiuddin Khan, executive chairman of the NPA, signed the MoU at the conference room of the finance division under the Ministry of Finance at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

Following the signing, Hussain reaffirmed Bank Asia's dedication to inclusive, technology-driven banking that aligns with the country's long-term development goals.

As part of the collaboration, Bank Asia will enable seamless registration, efficient contribution collection, and real-time digital integration for pension scheme subscribers through its robust digital infrastructure.

Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder, secretary of the finance division, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, alongside senior officials from both organisations.