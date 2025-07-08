Bank Asia leads ‘Open Loan Disbursement’ for small clients in Chapainawabganj

Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, hands over a cheque of loan to a client at the event, titled “Open Loan Disbursement” programme, organised by Bank Asia PLC as the lead organiser, at the Town Club Hall in Chapainawabganj recently. ANM Mahfuz, managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia PLC, was present. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC organised an event, titled "Open Loan Disbursement" programme in Chapainawabganj on July 3, targeting marginalised or landless farmers, low-income professionals, school banking account holders, and small businessmen within the district.

The initiative forms part of the Bangladesh Bank's Tk 750 crore revolving refinancing scheme, which aims to enhance access to finance for holders of Tk 10, Tk 50, and Tk 100 accounts, according to a press release.

Held at the Town Club Hall, the programme brought together all scheduled banks operating in the district, with Bank Asia serving as the lead organiser.

Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, attended the event as the chief guest. Rup Ratan Pine, executive director of the central bank, and Md Iqbal Mohasin, director of the Financial Inclusion Department, were present as special guests.

ANM Mahfuz, managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia PLC, presided over the proceedings.

A total of Tk 2.75 crore in loans was disbursed to 221 customers during the event. Of the sums, Bank Asia alone distributed Tk 6.9 million in loans to 116 customers.

These loans are anticipated to enable marginal entrepreneurs to expand their operations and embark on new ventures, thereby fostering financial inclusion and empowering communities at the grassroots level.

Such disbursement initiatives are instrumental in cultivating a culture of financial literacy and inclusion, whilst also strengthening public trust in the formal banking system.