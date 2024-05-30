Bank Asia holds training

Banking
Shafiuzzaman, managing director (current charge) of Bank Asia, poses for photographs with participants of the 61st Foundation Training Course at the Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development in Dhaka on Tuesday. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia organised a certificate-awarding ceremony of the 61st Foundation Training Course for its officers at the Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development (BAITD) in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Shafiuzzaman, managing director (current charge) of the bank, handed over certificates to participants in the concluding ceremony of the training course as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Alkona K Choudhuri, senior executive vice-president and chief human resource officer of the bank, and M Esamul Arephin, senior vice-president and head of the BAITD, were among those present.

