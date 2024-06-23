Bank Asia declares 15% cash dividend

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia, presides over the bank’s 25th annual general meeting, which was held virtually yesterday. The meeting announced a 15 percent cash dividend for 2023. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia announced a 15 percent cash dividend for the year that ended on December 31, 2023.

The announcement came at the bank's 25th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today.

Romo Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, presided over the meeting, the bank said in a press release.

Mohd Safwan Choudhury and Zakia Rouf Chowdhury, vice-chairmen of the bank, Rumee A Hossain, chairman of the board executive committee, and MA Baqui Khalily, chairman of the board audit committee and board risk management committee, were present.

Farhana Haq, Enam Chowdhury, Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, Md Abul Quasem, Helal Ahmed Chowdhury and Nafees Khundker, directors of the bank, and Sohail RK Hussain, managing director, attended the event.

The shareholders expressed their satisfaction with the overall performance of the bank and approved the accounts for the year 2023.

SM Anisuzzaman, company secretary of the bank, along with other senior officials and a large number of shareholders joined the AGM.