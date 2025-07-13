Bank Asia, BB launch entrepreneurship development programme in Chattogram

Md Mokbul Hossain, executive director of Bangladesh Bank’s Chattogram office, and Mohammad Burhan Uddin Khondaker, head (current charge) for Chattogram zone at Bank Asia PLC, pose for group photographs with participants of the month-long entrepreneurship development training programme in Chattogram recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia PLC, in collaboration with Bangladesh Bank (BB), has recently organised a month-long entrepreneurship development training programme in Chattogram under the central bank's Skills for Industry Competitiveness and Innovation Programme (SICIP) project.

Md Mokbul Hossain, executive director of Bangladesh Bank's Chattogram office, inaugurated the programme at the Bank Asia zonal office in Chattogram, according to a press release issued by the bank.

The initiative has been designed for 25 selected entrepreneurs from the Chattogram region and will run until August 7, 2025.

Mohammad Burhan Uddin Khondaker, head (current charge) for Chattogram zone at Bank Asia PLC, chaired the inaugural session of the event.

Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, director of Bangladesh Bank Chattogram office; Md Nazrul Islam, additional director and SICIP project director; and Mohammad Wasim, joint director of Bangladesh Bank; along with branch heads and the bank's head office and officials of zonal office, were also present at the inauguration ceremony.