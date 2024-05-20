Azizur Rahman appointed as AMD of City Bank

City Bank recently promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The promotee, Kazi Azizur Rahman, was serving the bank as deputy managing director and chief information officer concurrently prior to his new role, the bank said in a press release.

Rahman joined City Bank in 2007 as an executive vice-president.

He has been a key figure in the bank's leadership team, working in different capacities until 2019.

After a brief tenure at Meghna Bank, he returned to City Bank in 2021.

As a foundational member of the bank's "transformation team" since 2007, he has been instrumental in propelling City Bank to its current stature.

His contributions include transitioning the bank to fully online operations and spearheading its digital journey with the launch of "Citytouch" in 2013, which is widely regarded as the premier internet banking platform in the country.

With 34 years of experience in the technology sector, Rahman began his career at Grabowsky & Poort BV, the Netherlands, and has since worked across various industries, including multinational healthcare corporations and financial institutions.

Currently, he is focused on advancing City Bank into a leading digitally advanced institution.

He obtained his bachelor's degree in engineering, majoring in electronics and communication, from Newport University in India.