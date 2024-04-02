Awlad made AMD of Bengal Commercial Bank

Bengal Commercial Bank recently promoted an official to the post of additional managing director (AMD).

The official, KM Awlad Hossain, has been serving the bank as deputy managing director and chief business officer, the bank said in a press release.

Before joining this bank, Hossain was the chief operating officer of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd and served it for 17 years in different capacities.

He started his career with Agrani Bank as a senior officer.

In an illustrious career of more than 30 years, he worked with different banks and gained experience in different fields of banking including branch banking, foreign exchange business, corporate banking, re-engineering of bank's business process and executing strategic plans for centralised operations.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from Jahangirnagar University and did an MBA from North South University.