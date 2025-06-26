Aqidah Healthcare offers discount for Pubali Bank cardholders

Md Ashraful Bari, chief executive officer and consultant psychiatrist at Aqidah Healthcare Limited, and Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of Pubali Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank PLC has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aqidah Healthcare Limited, a healthcare service provider in Bangladesh.

Md Shahnewaz Khan, deputy managing director of the bank, and Md Ashraful Bari, chief executive officer and consultant psychiatrist at Aqidah Healthcare, signed the MoU at the bank's head office in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Under the terms of the MoU, Pubali Bank cardholders will be entitled to a 20 percent discount on services, including psychiatry, language therapy, neurology, and training workshops at Aqidah Healthcare.

NM Firoz Kamal, deputy general manager and head of card business division at the bank, and Md Ashadulla Khan, assistant general manager and head of card marketing, were also present, along with other high officials from both organisations.