Alamgir Hossain appointed MD of Citizens Bank

Alamgir Hossain has recently been appointed as managing director (MD) of Citizens Bank PLC.

Prior to joining Citizens Bank, Hossain served at Bank Asia PLC as deputy managing director and head of corporate and large loan, concurrently, according to a press release.

His versatile career spanning nearly 28 years encompasses expertise in retail banking, cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs), corporate banking, foreign trade, and banking operations.

He began his career at Eastern Bank PLC as a probationary officer in 1997, and later joined Bank Asia PLC, where he held various key positions in branches, business divisions, and the senior management team at the corporate office.

In addition, Hossain led and transformed the corporate banking business of Bank Asia, contributing significantly to the bank's growth and development.

He completed his post-graduation in english from the University of Dhaka.