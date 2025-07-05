Al-Arafah Islami Bank opens sub-branch in Maijdee

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, inaugurates the sub-branch of the bank at Maijdee Bazar in Noakhali recently. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has recently inaugurated a new sub-branch at Maijdee Bazar in Noakhali.

According to a press release, this is the bank's 80th sub-branch.

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as the chief guest.

Commenting on the launch of the sub-branch, Khan said, "Al-Arafah Islami Bank is committed to delivering modern banking services along with Shariah-compliant, interest-free banking facilities directly to the doorsteps of its customers. In line with that commitment, we have inaugurated this new sub-branch."

"Local residents and businessmen in this region will now be able to access a full range of modern banking services, including deposit and investment facilities, foreign trade, remittance services, and more," he added.

Mohammad Azam, head of the Sylhet zone of the bank, presided over the meeting.

Among others, Mohammed Hossain, deputy managing director of the bank; Tajul Islam, former headmaster of Arun Chandra High School; and Md Shahadat Hossain, general secretary of the Maijdee Bazar Business Association, were also present.