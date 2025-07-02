Al-Arafah Islami Bank honours ‘remittance campaign’ winners

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC, poses for group photographs with award recipients of the campaign, titled “Eid-ul-Azha Remittance Campaign 2025” at the bank’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank PLC has recognised the winners of its "Eid-ul-Azha Remittance Campaign 2025", an initiative aimed at encouraging remittance inflow through legal and official channels.

Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan, managing director (current charge) of the bank, presented awards to the winners at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

Congratulating the awardees, Khan stated, "Al-Arafah Islami Bank has always placed great importance on the contributions of expatriates to the national economy. Our expatriate brothers and sisters are the driving force behind our economic progress."

He added, "Their remittances not only bolster our foreign currency reserves but also play a vital role in the overall development of the country. We believe that such initiatives will further encourage expatriates to remit funds through official channels."

The award recipients included Md Abdullah (Nabinagar branch); Amena Akter Sultana (Feni branch); Md Masukur Rahman (Jatrabari branch); Md Fayzul Islam Khan (Bulla Bazar agent outlet); Md Kayser Khan, manager (Ambarkhana branch); Md Ashraful Alam (Noapara Bazar agent outlet).

Md Abdullah Al Mamun and Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing directors; Aktar Kamal and Md Monjurul Alam, senior executive vice-presidents; Jalal Ahmed and Mir Mohammad Hasanul Zahed, executive vice-presidents, Mohammad Momtazul Hoque, vice-president; along with other senior executives, were also present.