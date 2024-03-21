Al-Arafah Islami Bank, BB sign deal on financing for environment friendly projects

Banking
Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, and Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, shake hands and exchange documents of a participatory agreement at the BB headquarters in Motijheel yesterday. Photo: Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Al-Arafah Islami Bank has signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the latter's refinancing scheme to finance environment-friendly projects.

Farman R Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of the Bangladesh Bank, inked the deal at the BB headquarters in Motijheel today, the bank said in a press release.

Among others, Mohammad Nadim, deputy managing director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Md Zahurul Haque, senior vice-president, and Raghib Ibnul Asif, deputy director of Bangladesh Bank, along with senior executives of both institutions were present.

