Banking
Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:15 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:16 PM

Most Viewed

Banking

Ahmed promoted to National Bank DMD

Star Business Desk
Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:15 PM Last update on: Mon Jan 1, 2024 10:16 PM

National Bank Limited has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, was working for the bank as a senior executive vice-president and head of the human resources division concurrently, the bank said in a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Akhter joined National Bank in 1998 as a probationary officer.

He previously served NBL Money Transfer SdnBhd, Malaysia, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary, as chief executive officer for 12 years.

He obtained his honour's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Rajshahi.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রীফরিদপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রী
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আজ বিকেল ৩টায় ফরিদপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্বাচনী জনসভা

প্রধানমন্ত্রীর সফরকে কেন্দ্র করে ফরিদপুরে ব্যাপক আয়োজন করা হয়েছে। জনসভা উপলক্ষে সাজানো হয়েছে সরকারি রাজেন্দ্র কলেজের মাঠ। মাঠের একদিকে স্থায়ী মঞ্চ ঘিরে নিরাপত্তা বেষ্টনী তৈরি করা হয়েছে। নারী ও...

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক গণমাধ্যমে ড. ইউনূসের সাজার রায়

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification