Ahmed promoted to National Bank DMD

National Bank Limited has promoted an official to the post of deputy managing director (DMD).

The official, Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, was working for the bank as a senior executive vice-president and head of the human resources division concurrently, the bank said in a press release.

Akhter joined National Bank in 1998 as a probationary officer.

He previously served NBL Money Transfer SdnBhd, Malaysia, a wholly owned overseas subsidiary, as chief executive officer for 12 years.

He obtained his honour's and master's degrees in accounting from the University of Rajshahi.