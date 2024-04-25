Agrani Bank gets new DMD

Agrani Bank has appointed Tahmina Akhter as deputy managing director.

Akhter was previously serving Rupali Bank as deputy managing director, the bank said in a press release.

She joined Rupali Bank as a senior officer in 1998.

She worked in the establishment and welfare division, audit and inspection division, finance administration division, and was head of treasury of the bank's head office as well as a branch manager.

Akhter played an important role in banking fund management and foreign dealing business.

She is an honourary diplomat associate of the Institute of Bankers Bangladesh.

She obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees from the Department of Psychology at the University of Dhaka.