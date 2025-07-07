Adil Chowdhury made MD of National Bank

Adil Chowdhury has been appointed as managing director of National Bank PLC today.

Prior to taking over the role, Chowdhury served at Bank Asia PLC as president and managing director, concurrently, the bank said in a press release.

He spent over 15 years abroad in various leadership roles before joining Bank Asia as a deputy managing director upon returning to Bangladesh in 2020.

With over 25 years of experience across both domestic and international banking institutions, he brings to his new position a proven track record of leadership, transformation, and a strong sense of purpose.

His appointment marks a defining moment for National Bank PLC, the country's first private sector bank fully owned by Bangladeshi nationals, as it aims to restore financial stability and regain public trust.

Chowdhury previously served as a director at The Bank of Nova Scotia in both Hong Kong and Singapore, overseeing strategic initiatives across the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Earlier in his career, he worked at Credit Agricole Indosuez and American Express Bank in Dhaka, and later at Scotiabank's Dhaka branch.

He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering (VLSI design) from the University of Texas at Austin, and an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in Canada.