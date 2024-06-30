Abdul Hai Sarker re-elected as chairman of Dhaka Bank

Abdul Hai Sarker has recently been re-elected as the chairman of Dhaka Bank for a two-year term.

Sarker became involved in international trade and business after graduation and became a reputed industrialist in the country. His sincere efforts and dynamic leadership culminated in a large business conglomerate in the name of Purbani Group, the bank said in a press release.

He is the founder chairman of Dhaka Bank, former vice-chairman of the Bangladesh Association of Banks, and a founder member of the board of trustees of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute.

He was a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries, chairman of the board of trustees of Independent University, Bangladesh. He also served as president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association for four consecutive terms.

He was also an associate director of the International Cotton Association, based in Liverpool in the United Kingdom.

Sarker's re-election will enhance Dhaka Bank's values and propel the bank on its continuous journey towards excellence, the press release also said.

He obtained his master's degree in commerce from the University of Dhaka in 1970.