Tarique Afzal, managing director of AB Bank, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a sub-branch on Pulhat Road under Dinajpur Municipality today. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank opened a sub-branch on Pulhat Road under Dinajpur municipality today.

Tarique Afzal, managing director of the bank, inaugurated the sub-branch as chief guest, the bank said in a press release.

High officials of the bank and local dignitaries, among others, were also present on the occasion.