AB Bank, Mana Bay Water Park strike MoU on services benefits

Md Rezaul Shahriar, executive vice-president, head of branches and distribution of AB Bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of Mana Bay Water Park, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mana Bay Water Park, a premium water park located in Gazaria, Munshiganj.

Md Rezaul Shahriar, executive vice-president and head of branches and distribution of the bank, and Salim Khan Surattee, assistant vice-president of the water park, penned the deal at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

Under this MoU, the bank's cardholders can buy three tickets and get another free at the water park, the bank said in a press release.

