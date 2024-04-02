Banking
Star Business Desk
Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:35 PM
Last update on: Tue Apr 2, 2024 10:36 PM

AB Bank launches Islamic banking service

Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of AB Bank, and Justice Siddiqur Rahman Miah, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, pose for photographs while inaugurating an Islamic banking service, named “Ahlan”, at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: AB Bank

AB Bank has launched an Islamic banking service, named "Ahlan".

Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Justice Siddiqur Rahman Miah, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director and head of Islamic banking of the bank, and members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, along with other senior officials of the bank were also present.

