AB Bank launches Islamic banking service

AB Bank has launched an Islamic banking service, named "Ahlan".

Tarique Afzal, managing director and CEO of the bank, and Justice Siddiqur Rahman Miah, chairman of Shariah Supervisory Committee, inaugurated the service at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, the bank said in a press release.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, deputy managing director and head of Islamic banking of the bank, and members of the Shariah Supervisory Committee, along with other senior officials of the bank were also present.