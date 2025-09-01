Tension grips CU campus days after students, locals clash

Students move into halls for safety as Section 144, heavy patrols continue

Two days after the violent clashes between students and locals at Chittagong University (CU), a tense and uneasy calm still lingers across the campus, particularly areas around the Gate No. 2.

Most students who had been living in rented houses near the area have moved into residential halls, citing insecurity and urging the administration to restore normalcy.

Shops near Gate 2 remain partially open, but movement is severely restricted. With Section 144 in force, the army and Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) continue to patrol the campus.

Although offices are functioning, all classes and examinations remain suspended. The administration said the suspension will continue today, with Section 144 to remain in place until further notice.

Residential halls near Gate 2 are being kept open to provide safe accommodation for students, and the university will cover the medical expenses of those injured in the attack.

A probe committee will be formed today to investigate the attack, while efforts are underway to recover weapons looted from the Jobra area.

To build long-term stability, the university has also set up a 21-member committee to strengthen ties with the Jobra-Fatepur area, led by Pro Vice-Chancellor (administration) Professor Kamal Uddin. The committee's first meeting is scheduled for 1:00pm today.

Students described the current situation an atmosphere of fear. Naeem Ahmed, a Philosophy student, said, "After the local attacks, those of us living off-campus are facing serious insecurity. I am now staying in a senior brother's room in a hall. We want the administration to resolve the problem quickly."

Economics student Tahsif Hossain added, "Our landlord has locked the house, preventing our entry. When we approached, the locals looked at us as if we could be attacked. Those of us near Gate 2 are truly insecure. I am now staying in Farhad Hall."

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Kamal Uddin, said, "We are doing our utmost to bring the situation under control. To restore normalcy quickly, a 21-member committee has been formed, with its first meeting scheduled for 1:00pm today."