12:00 AM, September 02, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, September 02, 2019

One dead, eight injured in French knife rampage

A man wielding a skewer and knife went on the rampage in the French city of Lyon on Saturday, leaving a 19-year-old man dead and eight others injured, including three critically. A police source said the alleged perpetrator was an Afghan asylum-seeker, unknown previously to both the police and the intelligence services. An eye-witness in Villeurbanne, a suburb of Lyon, described the attack as frenzied. “There was a man at the 57 (bus stop) who started striking out with a knife in all directions,” said a young girl whose top was stained with blood. “He managed to hit, to cut open one person’s stomach,” she said. “He stabbed a guy in the head, he cut the ear of a lady and the lady was dying at the bus stop and no-one came to help,” she added, sobbing.

 

