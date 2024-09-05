Dhaka lodges strong protest over killing of 13-year-old girl by BSF

Bangladesh has lodged a formal protest to the Government of India over the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India.

Shwarna Das, of Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, was shot dead by BSF troops on September 1.

In the protest note sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts and expressed deep concern over the incident.

The Government of Bangladesh reminded that such incidents of border killing are undesirable and unwarranted and such actions are in violation of the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, 1975.

The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to stop the repetition of such heinous acts and conduct enquiries into all border killings, identify the responsible persons and bring them to justice.