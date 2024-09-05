Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Dhaka lodges strong protest over killing of 13-year-old girl by BSF

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:54 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 06:57 PM
Bangladesh-India border killings
File photo of India-Bangladesh border. Photo taken from Wikimedia Commons.

Bangladesh has lodged a formal protest to the Government of India over the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India.

Shwarna Das, of Juri upazila of Moulvibazar district, was shot dead by BSF troops on September 1.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the protest note sent to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday, Bangladesh strongly protested and condemned such ruthless acts and expressed deep concern over the incident.

The Government of Bangladesh reminded that such incidents of border killing are undesirable and unwarranted and such actions are in violation of the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities, 1975.

The Government of Bangladesh called upon the Government of India to stop the repetition of such heinous acts and conduct enquiries into all border killings, identify the responsible persons and bring them to justice.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

গণভবন হবে ‘জুলাই গণঅভ্যুত্থান স্মৃতি জাদুঘর’

গণভবনকে জনগণ যে অবস্থায় রেখেছেন সে অবস্থায় থাকবে, অর্থাৎ গণভবনের বর্তমান অবস্থার বড় কোনো পরিবর্তন না করেই জাদুঘর প্রতিষ্ঠা করবে সরকার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বৈষম্যবিরোধী ছাত্র আন্দোলনের ‘শহীদি মার্চ’ থেকে ৫ দাবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification