Missing child's body found in Bandarban after four days

Villagers noticed the body in a small stream in the area

The body of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who had been missing for four days, was recovered from a small stream near his home in Bandarban's Lama upazila this afternoon.

Deceased Ashraful Islam was son of Mohammad Elias in Paglir Aga Para area under ward-2 of Fasiakhali union.

Police recovered the body from Pagla Jhiri (small stream) in the area, said Mohammad Jamil, a sub-inspector of Kumari Police Outpost.

Ashraful went missing while playing on Sunday afternoon, the SI said adding that his family, with the help of locals, searched in different places but could not find the child.

"Today, some villagers noticed a body in the stream and informed us," he added.

He also said that the cause of the child's death could not be determined immediately.

He added, "The family has not filed any case yet. Further legal action will be taken if a case is lodged."