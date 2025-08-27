Top News
Our Correspondent, Bandarban
Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:31 PM

Most Viewed

Top News
Top News

Missing child's body found in Bandarban after four days

Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:25 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:31 PM
Villagers noticed the body in a small stream in the area
Our Correspondent, Bandarban
Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:25 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 27, 2025 09:31 PM

The body of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy, who had been missing for four days, was recovered from a small stream near his home in Bandarban's Lama upazila this afternoon.

Deceased Ashraful Islam was son of Mohammad Elias in Paglir Aga Para area under ward-2 of Fasiakhali union.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Police recovered the body from Pagla Jhiri (small stream) in the area, said Mohammad Jamil, a sub-inspector of Kumari Police Outpost.

Ashraful went missing while playing on Sunday afternoon, the SI said adding that his family, with the help of locals, searched in different places but could not find the child.

"Today, some villagers noticed a body in the stream and informed us," he added.

He also said that the cause of the child's death could not be determined immediately.

He added, "The family has not filed any case yet. Further legal action will be taken if a case is lodged."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন কমিশনের বটম লাইন হলো পেশাদারিত্ব ও নিরপেক্ষতা: সিইসি

সিইসি বলেন, ‘নির্বাচন ঘিরে রাজনৈতিক ও আইনশৃঙ্খলা-সংক্রান্ত চ্যালেঞ্জ তো আছেই, এর পাশাপাশি সোশ্যাল মিডিয়াজনিত নতুন চ্যালেঞ্জ তৈরি হয়েছে। বিশেষ করে ভুয়া ও বিভ্রান্তিকর তথ্য (মিসইনফরমেশন ও ডিসইনফরমেশন...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘নারীদের আবাসন সংকট নিরসন, ক্যাম্পাসে সুস্থ রাজনৈতিক চর্চা নিশ্চিত করব’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে