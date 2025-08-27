Man arrested for attempted rape of 8 year old in Gazipur

The child's father has filed a case

Police have arrested a man on charges of attempting to rape an eight-year-old in Kapasia, Gazipur.

The arrested person has been identified as Alamgir Hossain, 30.

According to police and family sources, Alamgir lured the child to a secluded forest area by offering chocolates as she was returning home from madrasa with her younger brother at around 8:00am today. The child's younger brother ran home crying to inform his parents.

Later, locals rushed to the spot, caught the accused red-handed, and handed him over to the police.

Kapasia Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Joynal Abedin Mondal told The Daily Star, "Alamgir Hossain has been arrested on charges of attempted rape. The child's father has filed a case. The victim has been sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital for a medical examination."