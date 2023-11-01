Home minister for dialogue to solve political tension

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said that he favours peaceful dialogue, not violence.

The minister met with British High Commissioner Sarah Cooke in his office, where he emphasised on the importance of maintaining open channels for communication and finding political solutions through discussion.

When asked about the current political situation and whether any talks had taken place with the British High Commission, Asaduzzaman said that there have been no significant discussions.

He highlighted the significance of dialogue as the primary means of addressing political issues, in line with the country's constitution. Sarah Cooke agreed with this perspective, acknowledging that dialogue is essential for resolving political problems, he said.

The minister stressed that there is no alternative to dialogue, and he along with Cooke, emphasised on the importance of using discussions as a platform to find solutions to problems. They both reiterated their commitment to adhering to the constitutional framework for dialogue.

In response to a question about the ongoing blockade, the minister asserted that this has been a longstanding position, saying that the parties in question have consistently rejected dialogue.

He stressed that the BNP is resorting to violence and creating a hostile environment rather than peaceful discussions, which goes against the wishes of the Bangladeshi people.

He further stressed that the United Nations should encourage parties to adhere to the principles of non-violence and dialogue. The minister said that the government is committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate acts of violence.