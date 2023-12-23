What is upskilling and why it matters

What is upskilling and why does it matter? Read on to find out about this imperative concept in today's professional world. Illustration: Zarif Faiaz

Gone are the days when age-old technical skills could carry you from one promotion to another. In a world where technology is evolving every day and AI is gradually transforming modern industries, the concept of 'upskilling' has become more important than ever. As such, it is imperative for you, a modern professional seeking better career opportunities, to be familiar with what upskilling is and why it matters so much. Read on to find out more.

What is upskilling?

Upskilling refers to the process of learning new skills or enhancing existing ones to remain competitive, relevant, and adaptable in the job market. It involves acquiring additional knowledge, capabilities, or qualifications that align with current industry demands or anticipated future trends. Doing so will help you future-proof your career by staying ahead of the curve, ensuring you possess the necessary competencies sought after by modern employers.

Upskilling can involve learning technical skills related to a specific industry, soft skills such as communication or leadership, or even adapting to new tools or methodologies that have become standard in a profession. It isn't limited to formal education; it encompasses various learning avenues like online courses, workshops, certifications, on-the-job training, or even self-study.

Why is upskilling important?

If you are attempting to upskill yourself, you should aim to continually improve and expand your skill set, so your overall employability remains consistent in the ever-changing job market. Employers seek candidates who not only possess the necessary skills for today's roles but also demonstrate an eagerness to adapt and learn, enabling them to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Upskilling also acts as a shield against the uncertainties brought about by automation and AI. By continually learning and acquiring new competencies, individuals create a safety net for their careers, ensuring they remain adaptable and resilient in the face of technological disruptions. Furthermore, one of the most tangible benefits of upskilling is its direct impact on career progression. Individuals who actively seek to enhance their skill sets often find themselves better equipped to take on more challenging roles.

How should you 'upskill' yourself?

A crucial first step in upskilling is identifying existing skill gaps and understanding the prevailing and future trends within your industry. What are the skills you are most proficient at? Are those skills still relevant in your line of work? Is there a particular set of new skills you should obtain to stay ahead of your competitors? Be sure to answer these important questions first before tackling upskilling.

Once you have identified your gaps, you can look into online courses, workshops, mentorships, or professional networks to upskill yourself in the required criteria. Keep in mind that this isn't a process you can do alone. It's best to seek help from more experienced professionals or knowledgeable resources.

You should also look into the practical application of newly acquired skills by engaging in real-world projects, internships, or freelance opportunities. This way, you will not only be better prepared for the ever growing market demands, but you will understand yourself better as a whole too.

Do employers value upskilling?

Employers will always value upskilling, and modern employers actively promote it as an essential practice for both older and newer employees. Employers are constantly seeking candidates with technical expertise that aligns with their industry's needs. Additionally, the ability to adapt swiftly to new technologies and methodologies is highly valued by any workplace. If you're someone who is updated with current market trends and has the skills necessary to back yourself up with a modern, enthusiastic mindset, your value in the job market will increase.

Beyond technical prowess, soft skills such as communication, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, and teamwork are increasingly sought after as well. These skills contribute significantly to an individual's overall effectiveness within a team or organisation. Additionally, employers encourage candidates to brush up on their leadership qualities as well, as these are instrumental skills in driving organisational growth.

If you are on the hunt for a new job, keep in mind that upskilling is not merely an option anymore; it is a fundamental requirement for success in today's professional landscape.