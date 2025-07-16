National Semiconductor Symposium 2025 kicks off

The inaugural session of the country's first Biotic Electronics AI and Robotics (BEAR) Summit and Bangladesh National Semiconductor Symposium 2025 was held at Dhaka on July 16.

The two-day event, taking place on July 16 and 17 at the National Science and Technology Complex in Agargaon, is jointly organised by the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division, the EDGE Project, and the Bangladesh Computer Council.

Earlier, at a press conference on July 15, ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury described the event as a landmark collaboration between the government, the semiconductor industry, academic institutions, and members of the Bangladeshi diaspora. He noted that the government is prepared to provide full policy support to foster growth in this sector, adding that a draft of the National Semiconductor Policy has already been prepared and will soon be finalised.

Shish Haider Chowdhury also stated that proposals have been submitted to policymakers to offer cash incentives of five to ten percent for the export of semiconductor-based products and services. He projected that with a workforce of 20,000 skilled professionals, Bangladesh could generate USD 150 billion in semiconductor exports over the next decade.