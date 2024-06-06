Tech & Startup
National Budget FY25: Three-year tax exemption for cashless tech jobs

Computer job
Image: Sergey Zolkin/Unsplash

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has just announced the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 for Bangladesh. Among the several announced import duty increases and decreases of products, the Finance Minister has put forward a proposition to exempt from tax the incoming arising from several tech-related business activities, on the condition that the business holder is a resident or a non-resident Bangladeshi. Furthermore, the tax exemption will last three years and only on the condition that all business activities of such a person are cashless. 

The mentioned tech-related business activities applicable for this tax exemption are:

  • AI-based solution development
  • Blockchain-based solution development
  • Robotics process outsourcing
  • Software as a service
  • Cyber security service
  • Digital data analytics and data science
  • Mobile application development service
  • Software development and customisation
  • Software test lab service
  • Web listing, website development and service
  • IT assistance and software maintenance service
  • Geographic Information Service
  • Digital animation development
  • Digital graphics design
  • Digital data entry and processing
  • E-learning platform and e-publication
  • IT freelancing
  • Call center service
  • Document conversion, imaging and digital archiving

Related topic:
Bangladesh National Budget FY2024-25
