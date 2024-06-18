Meet LignoSat, the world's first wooden satellite

Researchers from Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry have unveiled LignoSat, touted as the world's first wooden satellite. Set to launch in September 2024, this project aims to explore the potential of wood as a sustainable material for space applications, significantly reducing the environmental impact of satellite re-entries.

What is it made of?

Unlike traditional satellites made from metals, LignoSat is constructed primarily from magnolia wood. This choice follows extensive research and experiments, including trials on the International Space Station (ISS), where magnolia wood demonstrated remarkable stability and resistance to cracking under space conditions, as per an article by The Guardian.

But is wood strong enough for the challenges of space? Extensive testing, including simulating space conditions in labs and the year-long ISS experiment, has shown minimal wood degradation. The lack of oxygen and decomposers in space are key factors in wood's surprising durability. Furthermore, this tiny, 10-centimeter cube is packed with sensors to monitor strain, temperature, and even the effects of cosmic radiation. It will also test its ability to transmit and receive radio signals.

Potential of the technology

This wooden wonder isn't just about breaking traditions; it's about tackling a pressing issue – space debris. Traditional satellites create a rain of tiny metal particles upon re-entry, polluting the atmosphere for years. LignoSat, however, burns cleanly, leaving behind only harmless water vapour and carbon dioxide.

The success of LignoSat could be a game-changer for space exploration. Wood's natural radiation shielding and insulation properties make it an attractive option for future space habitats. According to The Guardian article, Professor Takao Doi of Kyoto University even envisions cultivating timber forests on Mars someday.

Challenges remain, however. Researchers need to confirm wood's long-term structural integrity and the impact of space radiation on its mechanical properties. Despite these hurdles, if successful, LignoSay could pave the way for using biodegradable materials in satellites, reducing space debris, and promoting eco-friendly space practices.