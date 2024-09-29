Tech & Startup
Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. North South University (NSU) - Assistant Director, Office of External Affairs

Deadline: October 23

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree preferably in MBA with at least 2nd Class/CGPA 3 out of 4.
  • Experience working in a higher education setting or with international organisations.
  • Proven ability to develop and maintain good public relations with stakeholders.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on NSU's official website.

2. Roche - Healthcare Systems Partner

Deadline: October 26

Eligibility:

  • University degree in public health, biological science, health economics, or business, with a practical understanding of digital innovation methodologies.
  • Education in health policy, advanced degree, and/or MBA is a plus.
  • Prior market access, health policy, or related experience in the pharmaceutical or healthcare industry.

Minimum experience: 5 years

Apply through the job posting on Roche's official website.

 

3. Plan International - Communications Officer- Web and Digital Channels

Deadline: October 2

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor and/or Master in Mass Communication/Journalism/International Relations/Social Sciences/Digital Production or any other relevant discipline from a recognised university.
  • Prior experience in digital and social media content production and channel management.
  • Prior experience in producing web and digital channel content using different tools.

Minimum experience: 2-3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

 

4. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - Interior Designer

Deadline: October 11

Eligibility:

  • Diploma or Graduation in Architecture or Interior Design from reputed universities/institutions.
  • Prior experience in dealing with vendors/contractors/workers in the trade.
  • Good knowledge of fabrication and installation processes/sequences.

Minimum experience: 5-8 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.

