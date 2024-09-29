Jobs of the week
1. North South University (NSU) - Assistant Director, Office of External Affairs
Deadline: October 23
Eligibility:
- Master's degree preferably in MBA with at least 2nd Class/CGPA 3 out of 4.
- Experience working in a higher education setting or with international organisations.
- Proven ability to develop and maintain good public relations with stakeholders.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on NSU's official website.
2. Roche - Healthcare Systems Partner
Deadline: October 26
Eligibility:
- University degree in public health, biological science, health economics, or business, with a practical understanding of digital innovation methodologies.
- Education in health policy, advanced degree, and/or MBA is a plus.
- Prior market access, health policy, or related experience in the pharmaceutical or healthcare industry.
Minimum experience: 5 years
Apply through the job posting on Roche's official website.
3. Plan International - Communications Officer- Web and Digital Channels
Deadline: October 2
Eligibility:
- Bachelor and/or Master in Mass Communication/Journalism/International Relations/Social Sciences/Digital Production or any other relevant discipline from a recognised university.
- Prior experience in digital and social media content production and channel management.
- Prior experience in producing web and digital channel content using different tools.
Minimum experience: 2-3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
4. Asset Developments & Holdings Ltd. - Interior Designer
Deadline: October 11
Eligibility:
- Diploma or Graduation in Architecture or Interior Design from reputed universities/institutions.
- Prior experience in dealing with vendors/contractors/workers in the trade.
- Good knowledge of fabrication and installation processes/sequences.
Minimum experience: 5-8 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com.
