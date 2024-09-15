Jobs of the week
1. Save the Children - Senior Officer, Education (ECCD)
Deadline: September 21
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in ECCD/Education/Social Science or relevant field.
- Prior experience in a relevant field with at least one year in training facilitation and material development.
- Detailed knowledge about learning toys and learning aids, clear understanding of how children learn, and of training.
Minimum experience: 4 years
Apply through the job posting on Save the Children's official website.
2. British High Commission - Project Support Officer
Deadline: September 25
Eligibility:
- Minimum of an undergraduate degree in any discipline.
- Prior experience preferably in programme admin roles.
- Knowledge of the programme management cycle and financial management experience are desirable.
Minimum experience: 2 years
Apply through the job posting on the British High Commission's official website.
3. Daraz - Legal Officer
Deadline: September 20
Eligibility:
- LLM/LLB graduation from any top-tier university (Barrister-at-law preferred).
- Prior experience at a reputed law firm (experience in working as an in-house counsel will be an added advantage).
- Ability to understand the e-commerce marketplace business, its strategies, and its organisational structures.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on Daraz's official LinkedIn page.
4. International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - Lecturer, various departments
Deadline: October 8
Eligibility:
- Master's and 4-year Bachelor's degree with excellent results in all examinations.
Minimum experience: N/A
Apply through the job posting on IUBAT's official website.
