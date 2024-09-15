Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. Save the Children - Senior Officer, Education (ECCD)

Deadline: September 21

Eligibility:

Master's degree in ECCD/Education/Social Science or relevant field.

Prior experience in a relevant field with at least one year in training facilitation and material development.

Detailed knowledge about learning toys and learning aids, clear understanding of how children learn, and of training.

Minimum experience: 4 years

Apply through the job posting on Save the Children's official website.

2. British High Commission - Project Support Officer

Deadline: September 25

Eligibility:

Minimum of an undergraduate degree in any discipline.

Prior experience preferably in programme admin roles.

Knowledge of the programme management cycle and financial management experience are desirable.

Minimum experience: 2 years

Apply through the job posting on the British High Commission's official website.

3. Daraz - Legal Officer

Deadline: September 20

Eligibility:

LLM/LLB graduation from any top-tier university (Barrister-at-law preferred).

Prior experience at a reputed law firm (experience in working as an in-house counsel will be an added advantage).

Ability to understand the e-commerce marketplace business, its strategies, and its organisational structures.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on Daraz's official LinkedIn page.

4. International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) - Lecturer, various departments

Deadline: October 8

Eligibility:

Master's and 4-year Bachelor's degree with excellent results in all examinations.

Minimum experience: N/A

Apply through the job posting on IUBAT's official website.