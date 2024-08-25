Next Step
Jobs of the week
1. SAJIDA Foundation - Deputy Program Head
Deadline: September 2
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in Business Administration, Finance, Public Health, Social Sciences, or related disciplines.
- Prior experience in project management or a related field, working with NGOs, international NGOs, or organisations focused on the development sector.
- Individuals with Project Management Certification will be highly preferred.
Minimum experience: 4-5 years
Apply through the job posting on SAJIDA Foundation's official LinkedIn page here.
2. Robi Axiata Limited - General Manager, DevSecOps
Deadline: August 31
Eligibility:
- Master's/Bachelor's degree in CSE/EEE.
- Should be able to lead and manage a team of highly skilled offensive security professionals of DevSecOps.
- Should be able to lead and participate in managing attacks on internal/public facing systems, and the development of internal toolsets and applications to support the team.
Minimum experience: 6 years
Apply through the job posting on Robi's official website here.
3. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Sr. Executive/Assistant Manager, R&D
Deadline: September 5
Eligibility:
- Master's degree in Pharmacy from any reputed university.
- Prior experience of serving in any pharmaceuticals industry.
- Result-oriented candidates will be preferred.
Minimum experience: 3 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.
4. ActionAid Bangladesh - Interactive Theatre Associate
Deadline: August 29
Eligibility:
- Bachelor's degree in Theatre or Social Sciences, or relevant subject.
- Prior experience in theatre activities; similar positions with international or national NGOs will be given preference.
- Sensitivity to cultural differences and the ability to work effectively across a wide variety of cultural contexts.
Minimum experience: 1-2 years
Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.
