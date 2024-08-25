Tech & Startup
Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:15 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:22 PM

Here are our picks for jobs of the week. Check out the article for more details.

1. SAJIDA Foundation - Deputy Program Head

Deadline: September 2

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in Business Administration, Finance, Public Health, Social Sciences, or related disciplines.
  • Prior experience in project management or a related field, working with NGOs, international NGOs, or organisations focused on the development sector.
  • Individuals with Project Management Certification will be highly preferred.

Minimum experience: 4-5 years

Apply through the job posting on SAJIDA Foundation's official LinkedIn page here.

 

2. Robi Axiata Limited - General Manager, DevSecOps

Deadline: August 31

Eligibility: 

  • Master's/Bachelor's degree in CSE/EEE.
  • Should be able to lead and manage a team of highly skilled offensive security professionals of DevSecOps.
  • Should be able to lead and participate in managing attacks on internal/public facing systems, and the development of internal toolsets and applications to support the team.

Minimum experience: 6 years

Apply through the job posting on Robi's official website here.

 

3. Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Sr. Executive/Assistant Manager, R&D

Deadline: September 5

Eligibility:

  • Master's degree in Pharmacy from any reputed university.
  • Prior experience of serving in any pharmaceuticals industry.
  • Result-oriented candidates will be preferred.

Minimum experience: 3 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.

 

4. ActionAid Bangladesh - Interactive Theatre Associate

Deadline: August 29

Eligibility:

  • Bachelor's degree in Theatre or Social Sciences, or relevant subject.
  • Prior experience in theatre activities; similar positions with international or national NGOs will be given preference.
  • Sensitivity to cultural differences and the ability to work effectively across a wide variety of cultural contexts.

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Apply through the job posting on BDJobs.com here.

